WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured during a shooting in Warren County.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, November 24 in the parking lot of K&B Lounge on Green Hill Road.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the incident started at another establishment and ended at the lounge in the county. The victims who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Warren County deputies have identified the shooter, and they are working to find him.