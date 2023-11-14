YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are searching for two inmates who are missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Yazoo City Low in Mississippi.

Officials said Javier Del Rio-Larios, 38, and Celestino Valdez, 31, were discovered to be missing around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. Officials said an internal investigation was initiated.

Del Rio-Larios was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to a 174-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Javier Del Rio-Larios (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Prisons)

Celestino Valdez (Courtesy: Federal Bureau of Prisons)

Valdez was sentenced in the Eastern District of North Carolina to a 120-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing 500 grams or more methamphetamine and 100 grams or more of heroin, aiding and abetting, and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (601) 608-6800.