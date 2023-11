JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson firefighters were injured while responding to a house fire on Sunday, November 19.

The fire happened at a home in the 300 block of Elms Court Circle just after 11:00 p.m.

Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the two firefighters sustained minor injuries. One received treatment at Merit Health Central and was released. The other was treated at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.