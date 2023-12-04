JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters worked to put out two house fires early Monday morning.

The fire started at an abandoned home on Bilgray Drive just before 2:30 a.m., according to officials. The sparks from the fire spread to a neighboring occupied home.

Officials said the second home sustained physical damage on the outside, as well as electronic and gas meter damage.

One firefighter was injured during the response and was treated by AMR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.