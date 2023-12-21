JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Around five this morning, two Jackson homes broke out in flames, minutes apart from each other.

Kayland Partee rented out the house that caught on fire near Beatrice Drive. The previous tenants were recently evicted. Partee got a call from a neighbor this morning that the house he was in the process of renovating was on fire.

“It was a total shock almost unbelievable. So we hopped up, got the grandkids up, and rushed over here and we just saw it was gone,” Partee said.

The second fire happened near Sanford Street. The homeowner said that he left home around 3:00 am and got a call from a neighbor around 5:00 am saying his house was on fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon concluded that this fire was likely caused by a space heater.

“I don’t know exactly the way he was using them, but we know as far as the fire safety tools that we always give out is that you make sure that you have enough space around it, meaning like at least three feet and all around all around this space heater,” Armon said.

According to the fire department, the fires injured no one. Both homeowners said they lost everything.