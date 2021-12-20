Two Jackson police officers arrested in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson police officers were arrested at Nature Trail Park in Flowood on Friday, December 17.

Flowood police officers responded to the scene after receiving a call that two people were smoking marijuana. Once they arrived, they discovered suspects Darius Jamal Short and Kenya Shardae

McCarty inside the park near the pond.

There was a small amount of marijuana on a bench where Short and McCarty were located. Officers took possession of a firearm which was present on the table. A second firearm was also recovered along with open containers and marijuana paraphernalia.

Short and McCarty, who are recent graduates of the Jackson Police Academy, were charged with possession of marijuana and open container violation.