JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Jackson Public Schools (JPS) were recognized for the academic success.

According to the district, Forest Hill High School is one of 19 high schools in the nation and the only in the state of Mississippi to be recognized as a School of Excellence by the American College Application Campaign (ACAC). The high school was recognized for increasing the number of first-generation college students and students pursuing postsecondary success. The school completed 450 applications.

Each winning school will receive a plaque and be celebrated during virtual ceremonies.

District officials also said the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently announced that Murrah High School received a prestigious 2021 College Success Award recognition from GreatSchools.org for excelling at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college.

Mississippi schools recognized for 2021 are among 1,838 high schools from 25 states that demonstrated a successful track record of graduating students who enroll in a two- or four-year college, are ready for college-level coursework, and persist on to their second year.