RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Two children were found safe after a stolen vehicle was abandoned in Rankin County.

Richland Police Chief Nick McLendon said officers received information on December 5 that authorities were looking for a stolen vehicle with two kidnapped children inside. Officers said they encountered a second stolen vehicle on Highway 49 North.

At the same time, Rankin County deputies located the initial stolen vehicle abandoned on Highway 49 North. McLendon said the two children were found inside unharmed.

Officers chased the second stolen vehicle through Richland and into Jackson. McLendon said the stolen vehicle crashed on Highway 80 near Gallatin Street, and three males fled from the vehicle. He said two of the suspects were armed with handguns

All three suspects were arrested and transported back to the Richland Police Department. Zikavian Robinson, 18, of Crystal Springs, and two juveniles were arrested on multiple felony charges with additional charges pending in other jurisdictions.

McLendon said a search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed a fully automatic rifle on the passenger’s seat, along with narcotics. He said the vehicle and the suspects were involved in the initial motor vehicle theft and kidnapping in Mendenhall.