JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 55.

According to Assistant Police Joseph Wade, a woman was driving southbound while she was in the northbound lanes of I-55. The crash happened about one mile north of Byram.

Wade said the female driver was killed when she crashed into another vehicle. The person in the other vehicle was also killed.

Between three and five vehicles were involved in the crash.

A City of Jackson employee was also injured during the incident and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the employee’s condition as of Friday evening.

The victims have not been identified at this time.