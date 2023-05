COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a driver and a passenger.

Investigators said the crash happened on Dentville Road and Jack Road after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.

Deputies believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Charger. The driver and the passenger have not been identified.

Investigators do not believe that the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.