COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married.

The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell Road.

Swilley said the case is still in the preliminary stages, and there is no motive at this time.

The sheriff said the couple were in the process of separating. He said it’s possible that the husband shot at his wife first.