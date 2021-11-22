Two killed in crash on Highway 28 in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed two people in Copiah County.

According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 28 at the Pearl River Bridge after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 21.

Bosarge said a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by 52-year-old Eddie Whigham, of Waynesboro, was traveling east when his vehicle hit a westbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by Dessie Mallard, 74, of Georgetown.

Whigham was taken to the Copiah Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Mallard died at the scene.