LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to two fatal crashes in Lincoln County on Saturday, August 12.

Troopers said the first crash they responded to happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 550 and Dunn Ratcliff Road.

According to MHP, a 2012 GMC Sierra was traveling east on the highway when it collided with a 1985 Honda motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 50-year-old Michael Falvey, was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 near the 48 mile-marker.

Troopers said a 2011 Ford Explorer, driven by 18-year-old Nazaria Phillips, of Yazoo City, left the road, collided with a guardrail, and overturned. Phillips died at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation by MHP.