JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were killed during a shooting Monday night on Locksley Drive near Forest Avenue in Jackson.

Jackson police responded to the scene just before 10:00 p.m. and discovered the targeted vehicle. One man, who was identified as 23-year-old David Wilburn, was dead at the steering wheel. The other man, who was identified as 27-year-old Eric Washington, was found dead nearby.

“We found multiple shell casings at the rear of the car. It appeared that this individual was ambushed. So we need to hear from the community. We need to, if you have any surveillance at your house, if you just drop a dime to us, we don’t need your name. We just need the information,” said Chief James Davis.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).