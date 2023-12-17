JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were killed and two were injured in separate shootings early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened just after midnight on Ellis Avenue near St. Charles Street.

Officer Sam Brown said DeAsia Bracy was killed after being shot inside a vehicle. Two other passengers were also wounded and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Brown said the suspects were driving a red Hyundai Sonata that crashed at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and St. Charles Street. The suspects ran away from the scene.

The second shooting occurred at Merit Health Central. Officer Sam Brown said 25-year-old Elisha Bridges was killed after an argument in the parking lot of the hospital.

Investigators determined that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that occurred at the location.

Brown said the suspect, Jaylein Wallace, fled the scene and is still at large.

Anyone with information on the two fatal shootings can contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477).