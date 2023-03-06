KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Kosciusko police officers were injured during separate crashes this weekend.

Breezy News reported the first crash happened on Friday, March 10 when officers responded to a home invasion call.

Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of N. Wells Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to police, a vehicle went through the traffic light and struck the officer’s patrol vehicle on the passenger side.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The officer was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson and was released.

The second crash happened on Saturday, March 4 on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Officials said the vehicle left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The officer was taken to the hospital for his injuries.