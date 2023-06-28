LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two employees with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office are facing DUI charges in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Breezy News reported the arrests were made separately last week.

Police Chief Eric Lyons said Lee Permenter was charged with DUI, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to comply with law enforcement officers, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle and disobeying traffic control devices.

Breezy News reported Permenter resigned from his job as a booking officer at the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Daniel Refre, who was also charged with DUI, is on administrative leave pending an investigation.