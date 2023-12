VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Louisiana women were arrested for felony shoplifting in Vicksburg.

Police said Lauren Seymour, 26, and Tiffany Jobe, 37, were arrested on Saturday, December 23 after they attempted to steal more than $1,300 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Vicksburg.

Lauren Seymour (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Tiffany Jobe (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Both women appeared in court on Wednesday, December 27. Seymour and Jobe were both given a $15,000 bond.