Two males shot on Jaynes Avenue, JPD investigates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Jaynes Avenue near Lindsey Drive.

The incident happened just before 5:30 pm.

According to JPD, Two males suffered gunshot injuries. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The victims ran to the 100 block of Sanford Street where police were called.