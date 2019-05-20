Two males shot on Jaynes Avenue, JPD investigates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Jaynes Avenue near Lindsey Drive.
The incident happened just before 5:30 pm.
According to JPD, Two males suffered gunshot injuries. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
The victims ran to the 100 block of Sanford Street where police were called.
A suspect and motive are unknown.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Officials to tackle thorny issue of infrastructure funding
- Police raiding homes of Iraqi gang in western Germany
- Big question for EU vote: How well will the far-right do?
- Asian shares edge higher following advance on Wall Street