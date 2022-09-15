DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, September 14 on South Jackson Street.

Durant Police Chief Jeremy Johnson said the victims were shot while sitting in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. Both victims were airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Police have not identified a suspect.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI0 is assisting in the investigation, according to Johnson.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they should contact the Durant Police Department at 662-653-6846.