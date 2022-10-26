BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A high-speed chase ends with the arrests of two men in Brookhaven.

The Vicksburg Post reported the chase, which reached a top speed of 156 mph, happened on Interstate 55 on Saturday, October 22.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper attempted to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette for speeding, but the vehicle continued north.

A Lincoln County deputy was able to deploy spike strips near exit 38, which deflated the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle exited the interstate and stopped on Brookway Boulevard.

Troopers said they arrested Gregory Glass, 26, and Angel Levi Ohm, 22.

The newspaper reported Glass was charged with speeding, careless driving, improper passing, driving with license suspended, felony fleeing law enforcement, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators said Ohm was wanted on multiple felony warrants in Texas and will be extradited to the state.

Both men were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.