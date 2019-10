JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department arrested two individuals for a fatal shooting which happened in February 2018 on Bishop Avenue.

Investigators have charged Marquis Bell, 22, with murder involving the death of Cortez Hopkins.

Kadarius Sandifer, 26, has been charged with evidence tampering and obstruction of justice in the case.

According to JPD, both suspects had their initial court appearances.

Both men were denied bond.

Additional arrests, in this case, are possible.