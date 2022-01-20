Two men arrested for multiple auto burglaries in Mississippi counties

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies assisted Walthall County and Lincoln County deputies with the arrests of two men.

Investigators said there have been multiple auto burglaries in the counties. Authorities said the burglaries led to two search warrants being conducted on North Magnolia Street and Argyle Street in McComb. They recovered several firearms.

Deputies said Dylan Guy, 20, of Bay St. Louis; and Jaquan Sibley, 18, of McComb; were arrested. They were both charged with seven counts of burglary and seven counts of conspiracy to commit.

Dylan Guy (Courtesy: Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jaquan Sibley (Courtesy: Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Guy and Sibley were both charged with trafficking and conspiracy in Pike County.