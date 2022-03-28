MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested for drug-related charges in Pike County on Friday, March 25.

Deputies responded to a report of possible drug or criminal activity at McComb Super Suds Carwash on Highway 98 East.

Paul Pigott and Jermaine Badon were found to be in possession of illegal drugs, according to deputies. Pigott was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a crime. Badon was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Pigott’s bond was set at $100,000. Badon’s was set at $50,000.