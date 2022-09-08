RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop after drugs were found inside a vehicle.

The arrests happened on Thursday on Interstate 20. Deputies pulled over a Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation. During an interview, a deputy became suspicious due to the discrepancies in the driver and passenger’s stories.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found 59 doses of OxyContin and two-and-a-half grams of cocaine. Deputies also located a rifle, pistol and ammunition in the passenger area of the vehicle.

Both the driver and the passenger were placed under arrest. Investigators said a check of the weapons revealed that the rifle was stolen out of North Carolina, and the driver was a convicted felon.

The driver, Luis Miguel Rodriguez Diaz, and the passenger, Yonell Diaz Rosario, were taken to the Rankin County Jail. They were charged with trafficking of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Luis Miguel Rodriguez Diaz (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Yonell Diaz Rosario (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Diaz faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.