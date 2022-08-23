PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19.

Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Road. Investigators said 22-year-old La’Curtis Hackett and two other people were in a music studio in the home when two suspects kicked in the door and shot Hackett multiple times.

Hall said Hackett later died at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

Frith was arrested on Saturday, and Stewart was arrested on Sunday. Both men were charged with first-degree murder.

Dantez Frith (Courtesy: Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Cameron Stewart (Courtesy: Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

The suspects appeared in court on Tuesday, August 23. They were both denied bond.