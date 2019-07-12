Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Two men charged for murder related to Bailey Ave shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Jackson Police Department made an arrest related to a fatal shooting last month on Bailey Avenue.

Thirty-three-year-old Debreco Williams and 28-year-old Corey Brent were arrested and charged with murder.

A man shot and killed on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

gopdebate