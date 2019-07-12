Two men charged for murder related to Bailey Ave shooting

WJTV
The Jackson Police Department made an arrest related to a fatal shooting last month on Bailey Avenue.
Thirty-three-year-old Debreco Williams and 28-year-old Corey Brent were arrested and charged with murder.
