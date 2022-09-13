RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after two men were shot Monday night.

Rankin County Sheriff Brian Bailey said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Barker Road in the Pelahatchie area.

According to Bailey, three men were involved in the incident, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Two men were injured in the shooting, and one of them was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. There’s no word on the victims’ conditions.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested.