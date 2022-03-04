JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot at the Waffle House on Larson Street.

Officer Sam Brown said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 23-year-old man was shot once in the right leg early Friday morning.

The 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital for surgery, and the 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Brown, both men were shot by an unknown man after an argument in the parking lot. Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.