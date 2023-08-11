ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were shot and killed in Adams County during an “ambush-style” murder, according to the sheriff.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the victims were identified as Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24.

The shooting happened on Myrtle Drive on Thursday, August 10. Patten said Brooks and Woods had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They both died at the scene.

Adams County deputies and Natchez police responded to the scene after 5:30 p.m.

Patten said the double homicide remains under investigation.