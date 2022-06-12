YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27.

The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting at them. A chase between the two cars began and ended near Bennett Road in Vaughan. The driver, while being shot at, reportedly crashed the car and ran into the woods.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said the driver came out of the woods when deputies arrived.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said Devontae Detrell Johnson, 19, and Cortez Deandrae Day, 29, were shot multiple times in the car. He said Day died just before being airlifted to a hospital. Johnson was dead at the scene.

Gann said the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be handling the case.