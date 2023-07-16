JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating two fatal shootings.

The first happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 on Longino Street at Fortification Street.

Officer Sam Brown said officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about a vehicle fire. They discovered a Honda Civic on fire when they arrived at the scene.

Once the fire receded, they discovered an unknown man in the passenger side of the vehicle. He has not been identified.

The second shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 in the 3100 block of Highway 80.

Brown said an unidentified man had been shot multiple times. Investigators are working to gather information about possible suspects and a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the fatal shootings can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).