YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating a shooting at a pool hall that left two men dead on Sunday, June 5.

The Yazoo Herald reported officers responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m. at Junior’s Bar and Lounge on Kohlman Street. Investigators believe the two men who died are the only people who fired shots. They also believe drugs were involved.

Police Chief Kenny Hampton said after being shot, one of the men tried to drive himself to a hospital. However, he said the man died on the way and crashed into a home on Lamar Avenue. No one was injured in the home.

Hampton added that the pool hall was supposed to be closed at the time of the shooting. He said he will be making a recommendation that the business be closed for a period of time.

According to the newspaper, the identities of the men will not be released at this time.