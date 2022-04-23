YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men pled guilty to attempted murder and were sentenced in connection to an April 2020 shooting.

The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened after an altercation at Shady Lane Apartments. The incident ended on Eleventh Street and left the victim disabled.

According to the newspaper, Emmanuel Ross and Derrick Booker were both sentenced to 20 years, with five years suspended, in the Mississippi Department of Corrections. They will also be placed on supervised probation for five years after their release.

Additionally, Booker was ordered to pay $1,200 restitution to the victim. He was also charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and a gun by a convicted felon during the investigation. Yazoo County Circuit Clerk Robert Coleman said Booker was on trial when he entered a plea deal.