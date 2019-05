Two men shot and one is in critical condition Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on Hanging Moss Road.

Police say shooting happened just after 3 am.

Two men were injured and one is in critical condition.

The incidents are believed to be related.

If anyone has information, contact JPD at 601-960-1234.