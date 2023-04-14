JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were shot during a fight in a parking lot on Friday, April 14.

Officer Sam Brown said a 26-year-old man was shot once, and a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times during a fight with a third unknown man on Ridgewood Road.

Witnesses told police the fight and shooting were a result of ongoing issues between the men.

Brown said the two men were taken to a hospital by private vehicles. Their conditions are unknown as of Friday, April 14.