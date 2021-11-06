Two men shot in Jackson during argument while gambling

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two men were involved in a shooting Saturday evening on Shepwood Drive.

According to Deputy Chief Hearn, police received a call around 4:00 p.m. to respond to the Merit Health Hospital. When they arrived, investigators were told that a 19-year-old male and 21-year-old male shot each other multiple times during an argument while gambling.

The 19-year-old is currently in stable condition while the 21-year-old is in critical condition at UMMC.

This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes avaliable.