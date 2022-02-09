CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were shot during separate incidents in Canton on Tuesday, February 8.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman Heath Hall said the first man was shot while he was driving on Main Street near Third Street around 1:00 p.m. The suspect shot into his car multiple times, but the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Later, a second man was shot at as he was walking in the same area around 7:00 p.m. Hall said the second victim suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-859-2345.