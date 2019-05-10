Local News

Two men suffering from injuries, JPD investigates shooting

By:

Posted: May 10, 2019 11:50 AM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 12:26 PM CDT

Two men suffering from injuries, JPD investigates shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on University Boulevard.

A male is suffering from an injury.

Officers also responded to an area hospital for a second injured male shortly after.

The conditions of the two individuals are not yet known.

It is unsure if the two shootings are connected.

WJTV will continue to update as the story unfolds.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center