Two men suffering from injuries, JPD investigates shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting on University Boulevard.
A male is suffering from an injury.
Officers also responded to an area hospital for a second injured male shortly after.
The conditions of the two individuals are not yet known.
It is unsure if the two shootings are connected.
WJTV will continue to update as the story unfolds.
