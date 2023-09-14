VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said two men, who were wanted for separate crimes, have been extradited from Houston, Texas.

Officers traveled to Houston on Wednesday, September 13 to bring the suspects back to the River City.

Investigators said Michael Jones, 28, of Pascagoula, was sought for the November 26, 2020, death of Joshua Coffee on Harrison Street. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jones appeared in court on Thursday, September 14, 2023. His bond was set at $2,030,000.

Police said Billdevon Shelton, 27, of Vicksburg, had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm, auto burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon resulting from an incident that occurred on Enchanted Drive on February 10, 2023.

Michael Jones (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Billdevon Shelton (Courtesy: Vicksburg Police Dept.)

Shelton also appeared in court on Thursday. His bond was set at $160,000.