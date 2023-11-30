NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man and a Fayette man were arrested in Louisiana for allegedly engaging in lewd conversations with minors online.

The Natchez Democrat reported Dayquan Banks, 24, of Fayette, arranged to meet a minor when he was arrested at the planned meeting place.

Banks has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.

Investigators said the Natchez man, 21-year-old Richard Collier, was arrested at his residence without incident. Authorities said he sent the minor sexually explicit photos of himself and requested pictures of the minor.

Collier was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.