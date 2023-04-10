JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Museums Director Pamela Junior announced her plans to retire.

Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) said Junior took on the role in 2019 after serving as the inaugural director of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

“Pam Junior came to MDAH with deep roots and credibility in the community, many years of experience in the museum field, and a commitment to excellence that she modeled for younger staff. She personally led many thousands of visitors through the museums, enriching their experience through her passion for history and her boundless charisma. In our first years, Pam Junior lifted-up the Two Mississippi Museums and shared them with the world. We are grateful,” said MDAH Director Katie Blount.

She participated in the retirement of the 1894 Mississippi state flag at the official retirement party in 2020 and guided the late Congressman John Lewis through the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

In 2018, she spearheaded MLK Jr. Day programming and added the MLK Night of Culture in 2019.

Over the years, she’s received awards like the Freedom Rider Award from the Mississippi Freedom 50th Foundation, the For My People Award from the Margaret Walker Center at Jackson State University, the Hometown Hero Award from the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Museum Leadership Award by the Association of African American Museums. She was inducted into the Mississippi Tourism Hall of Fame.

MDAH leaders said Junior will continue to serve the community as a board member for Visit Jackson and an advisory board member for the Mississippi Book Festival. She is also a member of the International Women’s Forum.