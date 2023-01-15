JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People are taking advantage of the free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.

Thanks to a generous donation sponsored by FedEx, people don’t have to worry about paying an admission fee, giving visitors the opportunity to learn about civil rights history.

Though some of the history included in the exhibits can be difficult to process, it’s important to recognize the cultural and societal impact.

“We are a civil rights museum. Martin Luther King Jr., his work and his legacy directly correlates with civil rights history. He is actually in our civil rights museum quite a few times. We want to offer the opportunity for visitors from wherever to come and learn that history, as well as Mississippi civil rights history, and not have to worry about the cost,” said Olivia Williams, a museum educator.

Monday will be the last day of free admission for the Martin Luther King holiday. The museum will be open for regular hours. Monday will conclude with a special Martin Luther King night of culture program starting at 6:00 p.m.