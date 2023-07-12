JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In celebration of Emmett Till’s birthday, the Two Mississippi Museums will host a day of free admission featuring guided tours at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Officials said the free day was made possible through sponsorship from Higher Purpose Co.

Fourteen-year-old Till was visiting family in the Mississippi Delta from his home in Chicago in 1955 when he was tortured and murdered by white supremacists. The event propelled the Civil Rights Movement in the United States. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum shares Till’s story in the context of the greater story of the Civil Rights Movement in Mississippi.

“We are grateful to Higher Purpose Co. for their support of our day of free admission at the Two Mississippi Museums in honor of Emmett Till’s birthday,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH). “The organization’s generosity will help many Mississippians experience the state’s largest classroom.”

The Two Mississippi Museums, the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, are located at 222 North Street in Jackson.

The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.