Two Mississippi Museums overachieves goal Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - There was one outstanding achievement in 2018 in our state that stands head and shoulders over any of the rest, the amazing success of Mississippi’s Two Museums. They opened in December of last year so they have just passed their first anniversary.



Rachel Meyers, the Director of the Museum of Mississippi History says, “We have exceeded expectations. We were estimated to have about a hundred eighty thousand people, and we’ve had over two hundred and forty thousand folks. And I’m pretty sure I’ve shaken all of their hands.”



Pamela Junior, the Director of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum adds, “We couldn’t ask for any more. So, that tells us that people are excited and they were ready for this.”



Evidently so. The Museum of Mississippi History finally got a permanent home, and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum was created. And good for both, they are at the same place. You can see both museums and never have to move your car. Just go to the other end of the lobby. But why the success? Why did people flock to see the museums, way over and above projections? Our two directors have some ideas about why. Pamela Junior says the excitement over the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum is the fact that it is here. “That it was done. That Mississippi did it right. Finally, Mississippi has all these ills on the walls and they told the truth. That was important and I’m so glad that it happened.”



The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum puts a microscope to a significant period of time in Mississippi history while the Museum of Mississippi History paints the story of the state in broader strokes. Director Rachel Meyers says people visiting her end of the building are surprised there is so much to our story.



Director Rachel Meyers says, “It’s always at this very spot here that they get up to this overlook and they’re like, Oh. We gave a lot more history to go.”



People from all 50 states and 36 foreign countries visited our Two Museums this first year. And that brings up another entirely different but equally important accomplishment, that Mississippi has an active and viable tourism industry.



Rachael Meyers says of the Two Museums, “Now we’re a place where people are stopping on their routes going through the Southern states.”



Kevin Costner had in right in “Field of Dreams,” “If you build it they will come.” And evidently our two museums were built correctly for them to keep ON coming.