JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are invited to join in on the Two Mississippi Museums’ 5th anniversary celebrations.

Since opening on December 9, 2017, more than half a million people have visited the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The Mississippi Legislature funded construction of the $100 million Two Mississippi Museums along with support from private donors. An early contribution from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation helped to attract additional support from others.

“More than 500,000 people have come together to listen, investigate, learn and reflect on our Mississippi history. We look forward to continuing this journey with all of you, for many more years to come,” said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums.

A free, fun party weekend will be held from December 9 through 11 to celebrate the museums’ anniversary. Admission will be free all weekend. On Saturday, there will be trackless train rides for children, live music, food trucks, guided tours and a party with champagne. On Sunday, there will be a showing of “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

The celebration will also give visitors an opportunity to see “The World of Marty Stuart” exhibit before it closes on December 31.