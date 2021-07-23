Two Mississippi Museums to offer free admission in honor of Emmett Till’s birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In honor of Emmett Till’s birthday on Sunday, July 25, the Two Mississippi Museums will offer free admission to visitors to read and to learn more about his life.

“As we embark on the birthday of our beloved Emmett Till, let’s reflect on how this young man created a movement of people who wanted more for themselves and their communities,” said Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums.

Admission to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History will be free and it will also include the special exhibit, I AM A MAN: Civil Rights Photographs in the American South, 1960–1970. Museum staff will highlight Till’s life and legacy through guided tours at noon and 3 p.m.

Safety precautions at the museums include requiring all visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available on site.F