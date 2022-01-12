Two Mississippi players win $5K prizes from Cash 4 game

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, photo, Kadaisha Haymer works the cash register as an electronic sign flashes reminders that as of Monday, Nov. 25, customers can purchase scratch-off lottery tickets at this RaceWay store in Jackson, Miss. The store is one of many locations statewide that will be offering scratch-off games. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player from Natchez became the first to win the $5,000 top prize of Cash 4. The player hit the correct number combination in the debut drawing on Monday, January 10.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the player purchased the ticket from Quick Stop LLC #2 on Martin Luther King Jr. Rd. in Natchez on Monday. The winning numbers for the drawing were 8-6-0-9.

Another player also won Tuesday’s drawing for $5,000. The player purchased their ticket from Express Way 2 on Delaware Ave. in McComb. The numbers for Tuesday’s drawing were 4-5-9-9.

The MLC has a step-by-step of how-to-play on its website. How-to-play brochures are also available at lottery retailers.