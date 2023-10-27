JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Terry man and a Jackson woman have been sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing fentanyl.

Tyunna Lamar Jordan, 32, of Terry and Mercedes Shykeria Mitchell, 27, of Jackson, were sentenced on October 26, 2023, in U.S. District Court. Jordan was sentenced to 93 months in prison, and Mitchell was sentenced to 27 months in prison.

According to court documents, Jordan and Mitchell conspired with others to distribute “M 30” tablets which contained fentanyl. Beginning in April 2022, Jordan recruited Mitchell to participate in his distribution of the tablets.

In May 2022, prosecutors said Mitchell traveled to the UAC Packing & Shipping store in Byram to assist Jordan in returning “M 30” tablets to Jordan’s source of supply. The parcel was intercepted by agents and determined to have a fictitious recipient name.

Further investigation revealed the package contained more than 2,500 small blue tablets marked “M 30.” The tablets were sent to the DEA Laboratory for analysis which determined the tablets contained fentanyl.

Jordan and Mitchell were indicted by a federal grand jury on December 6, 2022. Both defendants pled guilty to the conspiracy.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.