Two more suspects charged in death of Biloxi officer

Posted: May 09, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 07:17 AM CDT

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -

Two more men have been arrested in the death of Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen.

Dalentez Brice, 20, and Joshua Kovach, 21, are each charged with accessory after the fact in the capital murder case. Brice and Kovach were arrested Wednesday afternoon, said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Both men are being held in the Harrison County Jail without bond pending an initial appearance before the judge.

Darian Atkinson, 19, is accused of shooting Officer McKeithen on May 5 outside the Biloxi Police Department. He was arrested the day after the shooting in Wiggins. His brother Davian Atkinson, 21, is also in jail facing a charge of accessory after the fact in the death.

In the arrest report, authorities said Davian Atkinson transported his brother after the shooting and allowed the 19-year-old to make phone calls while he was on the run from police.

